Merrill J. Peters, 81, of Garner died Saturday, December 18, 2021 at his home.

A memorial mass will be held 11 a.m., Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Garner with Rev. Fr. Andrew Marr officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Cataldo Funeral Home Facebook page. Military rites will be conducted by the Garner Veterans Ceremonial Unit. Inurnment will be at Riverside Cemetery in Charles City.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Tuesday.

Memorials may be directed to Families of the Fallen.

Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com