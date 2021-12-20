Cox Sentenced on Multiple Charges

Joshua Cox of Forest City, in Case No. AGCR018466, was convicted by a jury on the charges of Count 1 “Possession of Burglar’s Tools,” an aggravated misdemeanor, Count 2 “Attempted Burglary in the Third Degree,” an aggravated misdemeanor, Count 3 “Attempted Burglary in the Third Degree,” an aggravated misdemeanor, and Count 4 “Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on February 1, 2021. For each Count 1, Count 2 and Count 3, Cox was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison term not to exceed 2 years and ordered to pay a $855.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. The fines and prison sentences were suspended and Cox was placed on probation for a period of 2 years to the Department of Correctional Services. For Count 4, Cox was sentenced to serve 365 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $430.00 fine, applicable surcharges, court costs, and victim restitution. The jail sentence was suspended. Cox was placed on probation for a period of 2 years to the Department of Correctional Services. The prison and jail sentences imposed in all 4 counts were ordered to run concurrent to each other but consecutive to FECR018453.

Cox in Case No. FECR018453, pled guilty to “Forgery,” a class D felony, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on December 2, 2020. Cox was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 5 years and ordered to pay a $1,025.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. The fine and prison sentence were suspended and Cox was placed on probation for a period of 3 to 5 years to the Department of Correctional Services. Cox was ordered to obtain a substance abuse and mental health evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations. The prison sentence was ordered to run consecutive to Case No. AGCR018466.