Wright County Board to Review Precincts and Drainage Issue

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet Monday morning beginning at 9 am in the Wright County Courthouse in Clarion. The board will first hear about the increase in pandemic cases within the county along with immunization progress. Concerns have been raised about the uptick in cases within the county.

Precinct boundaries have been re-drawn and board will review them for a second time in Ordinance #63. These will also affect the boundaries for each supervisor on the board and the areas they represent.