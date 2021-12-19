Hancock County Board to Address Carbon Pipeline

Concerns have been raised about drainage, road access and right of ways, crop damage, and a myriad of other issues when the Summit Carbon Solutions representatives met with the public about burying a carbon pipeline. The plan is to take carbon emissions through the pipeline to South Dakota where it would then be placed deep underground in bedrock.

Many of those who attended the meeting were very concerned about their farmlands and the potential damage that may come of it. The Hancock County Board of Supervisors took note of this and are expected to compose a letter addressing these concerns to Summit Carbon Solutions. The letter will be addressed and possibly approved at the Monday morning meeting.

The board will also address other issues facing the county. One of these is a volunteer reading program sponsored by North Iowa Area Community College. It is called RSVP and it assists area schools by having volunteers work with their students in reading and writing. The program has been highly successful. Molly Anderegg and Patti Hanson will give an update on the RSVP program and its impact on Hancock County students before placing a budget request with the board.

At 10:15 am, the board will go into a closed session pursuant to Iowa Code to discuss the purchase or sale of real estate.

The meeting itself will begin at 9am in the Supervisors Room of the Hancock County Courthouse in Garner.