Smith Sentenced on Possession Charges
Tina Smith of Lake Mills pled guilty to “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Lake Mills Police Department on October 20, 2021. Smith was sentenced to serve 2 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $200.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. Smith was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with treatment recommendations.