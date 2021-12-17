HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: IGHSAU Fourth Set of Girls Basketball Rankings
Class 1A
School Record LW
1 Newell-Fonda 6-0 1
2 Bishop Garrigan 4-3 2
3 Exira-EHK 6-0 3
4 Springville 9-0 4
5 North Linn 7-1 5
6 MMCRU 4-0 6
7 Burlington Notre Dame 7-0 7
8 North Mahaska 6-1 8
9 Storm Lake St. Mary’s 3-0 9
10 East Buchanan 6-0 11
11 Montezuma 6-1 10
12 Stanton 5-0 12
13 Central Elkader 6-1 13
14 Westwood 6-1 14
15 Woodbine 5-0 15
Dropped Out: None
Class 2A
School Record LW
1 Dike-New Hartford 6-1 1
2 Grundy Center 5-0 2
3 Denver 7-1 3
4 Central Lyon 5-1 4
5 Panorama 6-0 5
6 Sibley-Ocheyedan 5-1 7
7 West Hancock 5-1 8
8 South Central Calhoun 7-0 8
9 West Branch 6-0 NR
10 Nodaway Valley 5-2 10
11 Treynor 6-1 11
12 Cascade 5-1 6
13 Aplington-Parkersburg 4-1 14
14 North Union 5-1 12
15 Mediapolis 7-0 NR
Dropped Out: Jesup (13), Hinton (15)
Class 3A
School Record LW
1 Unity Christian 6-1 1
2 West Lyon 6-0 2
3 Ballard 6-1 3
4 Estherville-Lincoln Central 7-0 4
5 Center Point-Urbana 8-0 5
6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 5-0 7
7 Clear Lake 3-1 8
8 West Liberty 6-1 9
9 West Marshall 7-0 10
10 Cherokee 4-2 6
11 Roland-Story 4-1 12
12 Vinton-Shellsburg 6-1 11
13 Davenport Assumption 4-3 13
14 Pocahontas Area 4-1 NR
15 Hampton-Dumont-CAL 5-1 NR
Dropped Out: Shenandoah (14), Harlan (15)
Class 4A
School Record LW
1 Glenwood 5-1 1
2 Bishop Heelan 6-0 2
3 Central DeWitt 4-1 3
4 Indianola 5-1 5
5 North Polk 7-1 6
6 Grinnell 5-0 9
7 Waverly-Shell Rock 4-1 10
8 Dallas Center-Grimes 5-2 7
9 North Scott 5-2 4
10 Cedar Rapids Xavier 6-2 11
11 Spencer 5-2 12
12 Carlisle 4-2 NR
13 Winterset 5-1 8
14 Pella 4-2 NR
15 Benton Community 6-2 NR
Dropped Out: Solon (13), Mason City (14), Lewis Central (15)
Class 5A
School Record LW
1 Johnston 7-0 1
2 Iowa City High 4-0 3
3 Waterloo West 4-1 2
4 Iowa City West 5-0 4
5 Ankeny Centennial 5-1 5
6 Dowling Catholic 7-0 7
7 Southeast Polk 5-2 6
8 Des Moines Roosevelt 4-2 8
9 Cedar Falls 4-1 9
10 Waukee Northwest 5-2 12
11 Cedar Rapids Washington 5-2 10
12 West Des Moines Valley 6-2 11
13 Pleasant Valley 4-1 13
14 Linn-Mar 5-1 14
15 Ankeny 5-2 NR
Dropped Out: Iowa City Liberty (15)