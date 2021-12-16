Crime & PoliceNews

Redinius Sentenced on Possession Charges

December 13, 2021

Jacob Redinius of Estherville pled guilty to “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department on July 16, 2021. Redinius was granted a deferred judgment and ordered to pay a $130.00 civil penalty, applicable surcharges and court costs. Redinius was placed on probation for a period of one year to the Department of Corrections. Redinius was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with treatment recommendations.

