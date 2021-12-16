Clinics Scheduled at Winnebago County Public Health

With pandemic infection numbers increasing throughout the area, Winnebago County has scheduled several vaccination clinics which may be subject to change. Winnebago County Public Health Director Julie Sorenson outlined the available dates.

The Monday clinics are 1-4pm for 5-11 year old children and are different from the other clinics according to Sorenson.

Sorenson stresses that these are not walk in clinics, appointments have to be made by calling (641) 585-4763. Sorenson stated that not all vaccinations are available to everyone.

These vaccination dates may change after the holidays, especially if the case numbers continue to rise. Sorenson will alert the public of any of these possible changes. She, along with the entire staff are encouraging everyone to get vaccinated including area youth.