Storms Thunder Across the Area

Wednesday evening, northern Iowa and surrounding states encountered a rare combination of record temperatures and severe weather, the likes of which the area is used to having in the spring and summer months.

The fast-moving system was generating maximum winds of 80 mph, along with severe thunderstorms and tornados. Winnebago and Hancock County emergency Management Coordinator Andy Buffington says the front rolled through the KIOW listening area around 7pm.

Buffington stated that the storm exacted the most damage in a couple of different areas of the Hancock and Winnebago County area.

Buffington got more specific with regard to reports of damage.

Now what happens moving forward from here?

Buffington says the network of emergency personnel were very well prepared.