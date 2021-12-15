Crime & PoliceNews
Lindner Sentenced on Possession Charges
Tabatha Lindner of Rockwell City pled guilty to Count 1 “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on August 13, 2021. Lindner was granted a deferred judgment and ordered to pay a $130.00 civil penalty, applicable surcharges and court costs. Lindner was placed on probation for a period of one year to the Department of Corrections. Lindner was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with treatment recommendations.