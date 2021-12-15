Kruse Benefit is Friday

An all you can eat pancake dinner and drawings for Forest City resident Caidyn Kruse will be held on Friday night. The event will take place before and during the basketball games between Forest City and West Hancock High Schools at Forest City High School. Linda Putney is assisting in organizing the event and says activities begin at 5 pm.

Putney says there will be autographed items from both the Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers available to bid on.

The cost of the dinner is $5 for students 10 and under. It is $10 for those 10 and older which will include an entry for the drawing items.