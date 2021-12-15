Sports
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Local scores from 12/14/2021
BOYS
North Iowa 47 West Hancock 45
North Union 73 Belmond-Klemme 47
GHV 48 Bishop Garrigan 32
Lake Mills 66 Eagle Grove 16
Nashua-Plainfield 38 Postville 37
West Fork 70 Central Springs 57
Newman Catholic 77 Rockford 26
Osage 66 North Butler 34
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 49 #2 3A Clear Lake 39
Girls
#13 2A North Union 44 Belmond-Klemme 33
#2 1A Bishop Garrigan 72 GHV 32
Lake Mills 64 Eagle Grove 34
West Hancock 59 North Iowa 31
Newman Catholic 60 Rockford 20
Osage 47 North Butler 18
Nashua-Plainfield 53 Postville 28
West Fork 42 Central Springs 30
#8 3A Clear Lake 62 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 27