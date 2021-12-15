Sports

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Local scores from 12/14/2021

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal2 mins agoLast Updated: December 15, 2021
By Lori Groe

BOYS

North Iowa 47 West Hancock 45

North Union 73 Belmond-Klemme 47

GHV 48 Bishop Garrigan 32

Lake Mills 66 Eagle Grove 16

Nashua-Plainfield 38 Postville 37

West Fork 70 Central Springs 57

Newman Catholic 77 Rockford 26

Osage 66 North Butler 34

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 49 #2 3A Clear Lake 39

Girls

#13 2A North Union 44 Belmond-Klemme 33

#2 1A Bishop Garrigan 72 GHV 32

Lake Mills 64 Eagle Grove 34

West Hancock 59 North Iowa 31

Newman Catholic 60 Rockford 20

Osage 47 North Butler 18

Nashua-Plainfield 53 Postville 28

West Fork 42 Central Springs 30

#8 3A Clear Lake 62 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 27

 

