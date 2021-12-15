21-22 MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week – 15

This week’s MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week is a senior at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura. Liz Richardson helped GHV to a 1-1 week; the Cardinals nearly went 2-0, falling by a small margin to rival West Hancock.

In that loss to West Hancock, Richardson led all scorers in the game with 12 points and grabbed six rebounds. She was also credited with one steal and two blocks while shooting 62 percent from the field.

In a win over Osage on Saturday, Richardson again had a game-high 15 points and grabbed three rebounds. She shot 42 percent from the field while GHV won 50-42.