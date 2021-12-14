Local Labor Market Making It Tight on Area Non-Profits

Non-profits are having the same struggles as for-profit companies when it comes to finding workers. Recruiters have filled just a quarter of the 50 AmeriCorps assignments in Iowa that are to start in early 2022. AmeriCorps members must be between the ages of 18 and 25 and they receive health care coverage, a monthly stipend and more than $6,300 to cover student loan debt or pay college tuition. Rachel Wagner of Conservative Corps for Minnesota and Iowa says the job market is really competitive right now.

Most of the job openings in Iowa are for work on conservation-related projects outdoors. Wagner says the crews will be based in Des Moines, Cedar Rapids and Cedar Falls, but may travel outside Iowa to work in some of the National Parks in the Midwest.

Student loan payments are put on hold while an AmeriCorps member is on assignment, too. A recent survey by the National Council of Non-profits found 80% of the organizations were finding it difficult to hire workers.