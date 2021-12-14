High Wind Warning Posted for Wednesday

Christmas decorations are up and out. Outdoor furniture remains outside along with other loose objects, and all of this is subject to high winds on Wednesday that could exceed 60 mph. The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for the broadcast area beginning Wednesday at 3pm and continuing until Thursday at 3 am.

Strongest winds will occur late afternoon to evening hours before diminishing toward daybreak Thursday. National Weather Service Meteorologist Allan Curtis explained the reason for these high winds.

The wind event may bring some thunderstorms along with it, but nothing compared to those we saw in Kentucky.

The main damage emphasis is going to be tree damage and fallen power lines with outages. Travel will be especially difficult for high-profile vehicles on area interstates and highways.