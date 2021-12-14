HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: AP Boys’ Basketball Poll Week-2
The Associated Press released their second Iowa high school boys basketball poll yesterday. A few area teams are among them.
Class 1A
|Team
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. North Linn, Troy Mills (11)
|6-0
|119
|1
|2. Grand View Christian
|4-0
|86
|3
|3. Montezuma
|5-0
|69
|2
|4. Easton Valley
|5-0
|54
|5
|5. St. Mary’s, Remsen
|4-0
|51
|7
|6. Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars
|4-0
|47
|6
|7. Janesville
|5-0
|41
|4
|8. Martensdale-St. Marys
|5-0
|36
|8
|9. A-H-S-TW, Avoca (1)
|3-0
|29
|T9
|10. Lake Mills (1)
|4-0
|24
|NR
Others receiving votes: Newman Catholic, Mason City 13. West Harrison, Mondamin 11. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 11. New London 11. Dunkerton 9. Woodbury Central, Moville 8. Winfield-Mount Union 8. Don Bosco, Gilbertville 7. North Mahaska, New Sharon 7. Riceville 6. Springville 5. East Buchanan, Winthrop 5. West Hancock, Britt 5. Danville 3. WACO, Wayland 3. Exira-Elk Horn-Kimballton 1. Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 1.
Class 2A
|1. Aplington-Parkersburg (8)
|4-0
|107
|2
|2. Estherville Lincoln Central (1)
|5-0
|85
|5
|3. Western Christian, Hull (2)
|3-1
|77
|1
|4. Denver
|5-1
|75
|3
|5. Van Meter
|4-0
|62
|9
|(tie) Des Moines Christian
|3-1
|57
|6
|7. Boyden-Hull
|3-1
|45
|7
|8. Central Lyon (1)
|3-0
|32
|NR
|9. Camanche
|4-0
|31
|NR
|10. Monticello
|5-0
|25
|NR
Others receiving votes: Roland-Story 22, Story City 18. Unity Christian, Orange City 17. Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 17. Northeast, Goose Lake 16. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 13. Pella Christian 13. South Central Calhoun 13. Union, La Porte City (1) 11. Osage 8. Mediapolis 8. Jesup 7. Hinton 7. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 7. Central Springs 6. Cardinal, Eldon 4. Forest City 4. Dike-New Hartford 3. Mid-Prairie, Wellman 2. Wilton 2. Rock Valley 1. Cherokee, Washington 1.
Class 3A
|Team
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Dallas Center-Grimes (10)
|4-0
|120
|3
|2. Clear Lake
|4-0
|82
|T6
|3. Ballard
|3-1
|71
|1
|4. Harlan (1)
|4-0
|66
|NR
|5. Washington
|4-0
|27
|NR
|(tie) Dubuque Wahlert
|2-0
|27
|NR
|7. Pella
|2-2
|24
|2
|8. Xavier, Cedar Rapids
|2-1
|23
|10
|9. Denison-Schleswig
|4-1
|22
|6
|(tie) Clear Creek-Amana
|4-1
|22
|NR
Others receiving votes: Bondurant Farrar 21. Carroll 18. Fort Madison 17. Marion 17. Clarke, Osceola 15. Hampton-Dumont (1) 13. Glenwood 12. Humboldt 10. Charles City 8. Waverly-Shell Rock 7. Anamosa 4. Center Point-Urbana 2. West Delaware, Manchester 2. Decorah 2. Assumption, Davenport 1. Spencer 1.
Class 4A
|Team
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln (5)
|4-0
|104
|4
|2. Ames (4)
|3-1
|103
|2
|3. Johnston (1)
|3-1
|75
|1
|4. Cedar Falls (1)
|1-0
|68
|7
|5. Prairie, Cedar Rapids (2)
|4-0
|62
|NR
|6. Sioux City, East
|5-0
|59
|8
|7. Waterloo, West
|4-0
|45
|T10
|8. Pleasant Valley
|3-0
|41
|NR
|9. Waukee Northwest
|3-1
|35
|9
|10. Valley, West Des Moines
|3-1
|30
|3
Others receiving votes: Iowa City, West 25. Iowa City, City High 18. Ankeny 10. Mason City 8. Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 8. Des Moines, Hoover 7. Waterloo, East 7. Des Moines, Lincoln 3. North Scott, Eldridge 3. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 3. Southeast Polk 1.