Crayton Sentenced on Abuse Charges
Jamaar Crayton of Denver, CO, pled guilty to three Counts of “Dependent Adult Abuse,” all serious misdemeanors, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department. For each Count, Crayton was sentenced to serve 365 days in the Winnebago County Jail with all, but 20 days suspended and ordered to pay a $315.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. The jail sentences were ordered to run consecutive to each other. Crayton was placed on probation for a period of 2 years to the Department of Correctional Services. Crayton was ordered to obtain a psychological evaluation and follow through with treatment recommendations.