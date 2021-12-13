Winnebago Board to Discuss Reprecincting Districts

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will open their Tuesday morning meeting with a discussion of COVID-19 issues in the county. These will include immunizations and current cases in the county.

The census has changed precincts in the county. As a result, new boundaries have to be established for precincts. The board will set a public hearing to allow for county residents to get a better understanding of any changes to where they will vote.

The former county jail and Irish Hospital development will be addressed at 9:30am. The board will hold a public hearing that will formally hear from concerned residents about the property. The meeting will address the transfer of the property to allow for the construction of new apartments.

The Rice Lake neighborhood is in need of storm sewer improvements along Linden Lane. The board will consider authorizing plans and going forward with the project work. They will also approve a utility permit to Winnebago Cooperative Telecom Association to bury fiber cable on 90th Avenue.

The meeting will begin at 9am in the Supervisors Room of the Winnebago County Courthouse in Forest City.