HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING: Forest City and Lake Mills compete at Bob Roethler Invite

The Bob Roethle invite was slightly adjusted on Saturday, but teams could still travel to Emmetsburg to compete. The invite was pushed back to noon to give teams a chance to make it with Friday night’s snowstorm.

Both Forest City and Lake Mills traveled West to join a group of Lakes conference and western Iowa teams, including Spencer, Okoboji-HMS, PAC, Eagle Grove, Estherville Lincoln Central, Spirit lake Park, West Bend-Mallard, and Storm Lake, along with host Emmetsburg.

The Bulldogs put three wrestlers in the finals. Lucas Oldenkamp, at 106, lost to Estherville’s Austin Hansen. Hayden Helgeson at 113 lost to Gabe Calhoun of Spirit Lake Park, and Alex Beaty lost to Ryan Brennan of Emmetsburg at 145. Those three finalists helped Lake Mills finish fourth as a team scoring 167 points.

F0rest City finished 9th with 96.6 points and sent two wrestlers, Hayden Hoffmeyer and Kellen Moore to the semifinals.

The Full team standing can be found below.