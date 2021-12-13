Feenstra Introduces PROTECT the Second Amendment Act

Today, Rep. Randy Feenstra (IA-04) introduced the Preserving Rights Of Tenants by Ensuring Compliance To (PROTECT) the Second Amendment Act. The proposal seeks to uphold the Second Amendment rights of tenants, specifically those living in residences that receive financial assistance from the federal government, by ensuring those landlords and rental property managers cannot lawfully restrict firearm ownership.

“No tenant should have to sacrifice their constitutional right to bear arms due to their income level or the type of housing they inhabit,” Rep. Feenstra said. “Unfortunately, in some cases, landlords are able to place restrictions on tenants that infringe on their fundamental right to self-protection. My PROTECT the Second Amendment Act will put a stop to this and uphold Second Amendment rights for all federally-assisted tenants. As a strong defender of the Second Amendment, I will continue supporting any efforts that get rid of unlawful or unnecessary obstacles to owning a firearm.”

The PROTECT the Second Amendment Act is supported by the National Rifle Association (NRA).

It has also received support from 39 original cosponsors in the House, including Reps. Rick Allen (GA-12), Brian Babin (TX-36), Don Bacon (NE-2), Jim Baird (IN-04), Kat Cammack (FL-03), Madison Cawthorn (NC-11), Ben Cline (VA-06), Andrew Clyde (GA-09), Rick Crawford (AR-01), Warren Davidson (OH-08), Jeff Duncan (SC-03), Scott Franklin (FL-15), Bob Gibbs (OH-08), Andy Harris (MD-01), Diana Harshbarger (TN-01), Ashley Hinson (IA-01), Richard Hudson (NC-08), Ronny Jackson (TX-13), Chris Jacobs (NY-27), Doug LaMalfa (CA-01), Doug Lamborn (CO-05), Jake LaTurner (KS-02), Nancy Mace (SC-01), Tracey Mann (KS-01), David McKinley (WV-01), Dan Meuser (PA-09), Mary Miller (IL-15), Marianette Miller-Meeks (IA-02), John Moolenaar (MI-04), Alex Mooney (WV-02), Ralph Norman (SC-05), Scott Perry (PA-10), John Rose (TN-06), Jason Smith (MO-08), Thomas Tiffany (WI-07), Beth Van Duyne (TX-24), Tim Walberg (MI-07), Randy Weber (TX-14), and Joe Wilson (SC-02).

The issue of upholding Second Amendment rights for tenants has gained attention across the country in recent years. For example, in President Biden’s home state of Delaware, the Supreme Court struck down a Wilmington Housing Authority policy that restricted the rights of their tenants to bear arms in 2014. Last year, the Iowa legislature passed a sweeping pro-gun rights bill, which included a provision that prevents landlords — specifically those who receive federal rental assistance funds — from banning tenants from owning firearms.

The PROTECT the Second Amendment Act has three main objectives:

Protect tenants’ of federally assisted rental housing’s rights to lawfully own a firearm within their home;

Allow lawful transport through common areas when entering and exiting, and;

Prevent property managers who accept federal assistance from prohibiting or discriminating against a tenants’ right to own firearms.

Read the PROTECT the Second Amendment Act by clicking here.