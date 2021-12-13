Crime & PoliceNews
Cox Sentenced on Possession Charges
Anthony Cox of Northwood pled guilty to Count 1 “Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance-First Offense (Methamphetamine),” a serious misdemeanor, Count 2 “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance-Third Offense (Marijuana),” a class D felony, and Count 3 “Possession of a Controlled Substance – Third Offense (Tetrahydrocannabinols),” a class D felony, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on October 1, 2021. Cox is scheduled to be sentenced on February 4, 2022.