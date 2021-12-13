COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Iowa State holds off Jackson State with strong defense

It was ugly, but a win as 17th ranked Iowa State had to grind out a 47-37 win over Jackson State. The Cyclones won despite shooting just 35 percent as they improved to 10-0.

That ISU coach T.J. Otzelberger.

The Cyclones survived the cold-shooting with another solid defensive effort.

Otzelberger says the Cyclones never got clicking on offense.

Iowa State is off for finals and hosts Southeast Louisiana on Sunday.

IOWA STATE

Aljaz Kunc 12 points five rebounds

Gabe Kalscheur 11 points three steals

JACKSON STATE

Jonas James 11 points

Terence Lewis II 10 points seven rebounds

RADIO IOWA