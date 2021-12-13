Crime & PoliceNews
Carlson Sentenced on Possession Charges
Zackery Carlson of Swea City pled guilty to “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance-Second Offense (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Lake Mills Police Department on September 3, 2021. Carlson was sentenced to serve 7 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $430.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. Carlson was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with treatment recommendations.