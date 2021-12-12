Worth County Board to Meet

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 8:30am with a discussion on secondary roads. Engineer Richard Brumm will highlight road maintenance and forward a possible contract on a bridge repair. He will also discuss the completion of obligations on the Freeborn Wind Project.

Drainage matters will also be discussed as the board will review general claims for work done. They will also ask Mark Lindflott to complete a report on work done in Drainage District 21. The west main had some clean up and repair done,