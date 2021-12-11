Marjorie L. Hauan, age 86 of Scarville, Iowa passed away in her sleep on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at the Good Samaritan Society in Forest City.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at the Shott Funeral Home – Mittelstadt Chapel, 902 E. Main St. Lake Mills, Iowa 50450, with Pastor Kevin Olson officiating. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service.

Inurnment will take place privately at a later date in Bethel Lutheran Cemetery, Vinje, IA.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at:

www.schottfuneralhomes.com

641-592-0221