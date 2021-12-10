Winter Storm Warning in Effect for the Area

The system that is passing through the area will bring very high snow amounts and dangerous driving conditions. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Hancock, Kossuth, Winnebago, Worth, and Cerro Gordo Counties until 6am Saturday morning.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Cory Martin explained the circumstances surrounding today and that it appears we will get more than 3 inches.

The pattern is calling for the snow to move in in the early afternoon, says Martin.

The storm is expected to grow in intensity over the area in the afternoon according to Martin.

Although we may see large amounts of snow, the sustained winds will not be creating blizzard like conditions.

Stay with KIOW or online at kiow.com for the latest in information.