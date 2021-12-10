Snow Emergencies Being Declared Throughout the Area

A Snow Event has been declared in Forest City for December 10 and 11, 2021. Vehicles must be moved off the streets to allow for safe and efficient snow removal operations.

All overnight permitted vehicles must park in the designated lot on the corner of 6th and K Street from 2am to 7am on Saturday (Dec 11). Vehicles need to be moved so that the lot can be cleared of snow.

In Britt, a snow ordinance is in effect and will continue until Saturday at midnight.

In Whittemore, no parking of vehicles/equipment on streets/alleys 3:00pm Fri, 12-10 thru 4:00pm Sat, 12-11. Fines will be applicable.

In Algona, a snow emergency has been declared from 2pm today until noon on Saturday.

Titonka has declared a snow emergency from 5pm on Friday until Saturday at 5pm where all vehicles must be off the city streets.

In Burt, a snow emergency has been declared until noon on Saturday where all vehicles must be removed from city streets until snow removal can be done. In Wesley, a snow ordinance is in effect until 6am on Saturday.

Cities such as Lake Mills, Buffalo Center, and Garner are asking residents and visitors to not park on city streets until the end of the snow event and roads have been cleared.