Jean A. Burt, 94, of Rowan, passed away on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at United Church of Rowan, 811 Pesch Street in Rowan, with Pastor Nancy Hofmeister officiating. Burial will take place at Graceland Cemetery in Rowan.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at the church.

