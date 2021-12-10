Sports
IGHSAU – Third Basketball Rankings of the season
Class 1A
|
School
|
Record
|
LW
|
1
|
Newell-Fonda
|
4-0
|
1
|
2
|
Bishop Garrigan – TIC West
|
3-2
|
2
|
3
|
Exira-EHK
|
3-0
|
3
|
4
|
Springville
|
6-0
|
4
|
5
|
North Linn
|
5-1
|
5
|
6
|
MMCRU
|
2-0
|
6
|
7
|
Burlington Notre Dame
|
5-0
|
7
|
8
|
North Mahaska
|
3-1
|
8
|
9
|
Storm Lake St. Mary’s
|
2-0
|
9
|
10
|
Montezuma
|
5-0
|
10
|
11
|
East Buchanan
|
4-0
|
11
|
12
|
Stanton
|
3-0
|
12
|
13
|
Central Elkader
|
5-1
|
13
|
14
|
Westwood
|
4-1
|
15
|
15
|
Woodbine
|
4-0
|
NR
Dropped Out: CAM (14)
Class 2A
|
School
|
Record
|
LW
|
1
|
Dike-New Hartford
|
4-0
|
1
|
2
|
Grundy Center
|
3-0
|
2
|
3
|
Denver
|
5-1
|
3
|
4
|
Central Lyon
|
3-1
|
4
|
5
|
Panorama
|
4-0
|
5
|
6
|
Cascade
|
4-0
|
6
|
7
|
Sibley-Ocheyedan
|
4-1
|
8
|
8
|
West Hancock – TIC WEST
|
3-1
|
9
|
9
|
South Central Calhoun
|
5-0
|
11
|
10
|
Nodaway Valley
|
3-2
|
7
|
11
|
Treynor
|
3-1
|
12
|
12
|
North Union – TIC WEST
|
3-0
|
13
|
13
|
Jesup
|
3-1
|
10
|
14
|
Aplington-Parkersburg
|
3-1
|
14
|
15
|
Hinton
|
4-0
|
NR
Dropped Out: Wilton (15)
Class 3A
|
School
|
Record
|
LW
|
1
|
Unity Christian
|
4-1
|
1
|
2
|
West Lyon
|
5-0
|
2
|
3
|
Ballard
|
4-1
|
3
|
4
|
Estherville-Lincoln Central
|
5-0
|
4
|
5
|
Center Point-Urbana
|
5-0
|
5
|
6
|
Cherokee
|
3-1
|
6
|
7
|
Sergeant Bluff-Luton
|
3-0
|
7
|
8
|Clear Lake – NCC
|
2-1
|
8
|
9
|
West Liberty
|
3-1
|
9
|
10
|
West Marshall
|
5-0
|
10
|
11
|
Vinton-Shellsburg
|
5-0
|
11
|
12
|
Roland-Story
|
2-1
|
12
|
13
|
Davenport Assumption
|
3-2
|
15
|
14
|
Shenandoah
|
4-1
|
NR
|
15
|
Harlan
|
3-1
|
13
Dropped Out: Okoboji (14)
Class 4A
|
School
|
Record
|
LW
|
1
|
Glenwood
|
3-1
|
1
|
2
|
Bishop Heelan
|
5-0
|
5
|
3
|
Central DeWitt
|
2-1
|
3
|
4
|
North Scott
|
4-0
|
6
|
5
|
Indianola
|
3-1
|
2
|
6
|
North Polk
|
5-1
|
7
|
7
|
Dallas Center-Grimes
|
4-1
|
8
|
8
|
Winterset
|
4-0
|
9
|
9
|
Grinnell
|
3-0
|
10
|
10
|
Waverly-Shell Rock
|
3-1
|
NR
|
11
|
Cedar Rapids Xavier
|
4-2
|
4
|
12
|
Spencer
|
5-1
|
13
|
13
|
Solon
|
3-3
|
11
|
14
|
Mason City – CIML
|
2-2
|
12
|
15
|
Lewis Central
|
3-2
|
NR
Dropped Out: Gilbert (14), Benton Community (15)
Class 5A
|
School
|
Record
|
LW
|
1
|
Johnston
|
5-0
|
1
|
2
|
Waterloo West
|
3-0
|
2
|
3
|
Iowa City High
|
2-0
|
4
|
4
|
Iowa City West
|
3-0
|
7
|
5
|
Ankeny Centennial
|
5-0
|
8
|
6
|
Southeast Polk
|
4-1
|
9
|
7
|
Dowling Catholic
|
6-0
|
11
|
8
|
Des Moines Roosevelt
|
2-2
|
5
|
9
|
Cedar Falls
|
2-1
|
3
|
10
|
Cedar Rapids Washington
|
4-1
|
10
|
11
|
West Des Moines Valley
|
3-1
|
6
|
12
|
Waukee Northwest
|
3-2
|
12
|
13
|
Pleasant Valley
|
2-1
|
14
|
14
|
Iowa City Liberty
|
4-1
|
NR
|
15
|
Linn-Mar
|
3-1
|
15
Dropped Out: Sioux City East (13)