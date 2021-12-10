Sports

IGHSAU – Third Basketball Rankings of the season

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal40 mins agoLast Updated: December 10, 2021
Class 1A
School
Record
LW
1
Newell-Fonda
4-0
1
2
Bishop Garrigan – TIC West
3-2
2
3
Exira-EHK
3-0
3
4
Springville
6-0
4
5
North Linn
5-1
5
6
MMCRU
2-0
6
7
Burlington Notre Dame
5-0
7
8
North Mahaska
3-1
8
9
Storm Lake St. Mary’s
2-0
9
10
Montezuma
5-0
10
11
East Buchanan
4-0
11
12
Stanton
3-0
12
13
Central Elkader
5-1
13
14
Westwood
4-1
15
15
Woodbine
4-0
NR
 
Dropped Out: CAM (14)
 
Class 2A
School
Record
LW
1
Dike-New Hartford
4-0
1
2
Grundy Center
3-0
2
3
Denver
5-1
3
4
Central Lyon
3-1
4
5
Panorama
4-0
5
6
Cascade
4-0
6
7
Sibley-Ocheyedan
4-1
8
8
West Hancock – TIC WEST 
3-1
9
9
South Central Calhoun
5-0
11
10
Nodaway Valley
3-2
7
11
Treynor
3-1
12
12
North Union – TIC WEST
3-0
13
13
Jesup
3-1
10
14
Aplington-Parkersburg
3-1
14
15
Hinton
4-0
NR
 
Dropped Out: Wilton (15)
 
Class 3A
School
Record
LW
1
Unity Christian
4-1
1
2
West Lyon
5-0
2
3
Ballard
4-1
3
4
Estherville-Lincoln Central
5-0
4
5
Center Point-Urbana
5-0
5
6
Cherokee
3-1
6
7
Sergeant Bluff-Luton
3-0
7
8
 Clear Lake – NCC
2-1
8
9
West Liberty
3-1
9
10
West Marshall
5-0
10
11
Vinton-Shellsburg
5-0
11
12
Roland-Story
2-1
12
13
Davenport Assumption
3-2
15
14
Shenandoah
4-1
NR
15
Harlan
3-1
13
 
Dropped Out: Okoboji (14)
 
 
Class 4A
School
Record
LW
1
Glenwood
3-1
1
2
Bishop Heelan
5-0
5
3
Central DeWitt
2-1
3
4
North Scott
4-0
6
5
Indianola
3-1
2
6
North Polk
5-1
7
7
Dallas Center-Grimes
4-1
8
8
Winterset
4-0
9
9
Grinnell
3-0
10
10
Waverly-Shell Rock
3-1
NR
11
Cedar Rapids Xavier
4-2
4
12
Spencer
5-1
13
13
Solon
3-3
11
14
Mason City – CIML
2-2
12
15
Lewis Central
3-2
NR
 
Dropped Out: Gilbert (14), Benton Community (15)
 
Class 5A
School
Record
LW
1
Johnston
5-0
1
2
Waterloo West
3-0
2
3
Iowa City High
2-0
4
4
Iowa City West
3-0
7
5
Ankeny Centennial
5-0
8
6
Southeast Polk
4-1
9
7
Dowling Catholic
6-0
11
8
Des Moines Roosevelt
2-2
5
9
Cedar Falls
2-1
3
10
Cedar Rapids Washington
4-1
10
11
West Des Moines Valley
3-1
6
12
Waukee Northwest
3-2
12
13
Pleasant Valley
2-1
14
14
Iowa City Liberty
4-1
NR
15
Linn-Mar
3-1
15
 
Dropped Out: Sioux City East (13)
