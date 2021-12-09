Winter Storm Looking More Like Reality on Friday

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the Kossuth, Winnebago, Hancock, Worth and Cerro Gordo Counties as a winter storm is making a refined track than from area forecasters earlier predicted. Moderate to heavy snow is possible beginning Friday morning at 6 am when the watch begins to about 6am on Saturday when the watch end and the system is forecast to exit the area.

The storm is expected to bring 2 to 6 inches of snow, although lesser amounts are more probable. Wind gusts are expected from the north of up to 26 miles an hour according to Meteorologist Ray Donovan with the National Weather Service

Area officials are already asking everyone to be careful when driving. They are asking everyone to stay off the roads, but if you must drive, slow down, don’t use cruise control, and increase distance between you and driver ahead of you.

This will be a first test for the area, and the snow will not last long according to Donovan.