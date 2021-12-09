Waldorf’s Finley, Chapa to coach and Gifford, Morel to play in senior bowl

Waldorf head football coach Will Finley and defensive backs coach/recruiting coordinator Tyler Chapa have been named to West staff for the NAIA Senior Bowl.

This will be the game’s second-ever addition; Waldorf coaches and players have been part of both. The game was first played in 2019 in Savannah, GA, but was not played in 2020 due to the pandemic. In 2019, then Waldorf head coach Josh Littrell and then defensive coordinator Will Finley were both selected to participate. Waldorf was also represented by two-time all-american Hilton Joseph, linebacker Caleb Wilson, offensive lineman Robert Mosley, and cornerback Cameron Newsome.

This year, Waldorf players Slater Gifford and Zach Morel have been selected to join Finley and Chapa. In Giffords junior season, he was selected as the University’s first-ever first-team NAIA All-American. He finished his career as one of the most prolific kickers in University history. As a wideout and the team’s punter, Morel pulled double duty for Waldorf. This past season, he was selected as an NSAA all-conference honorable mention wide receiver.

The experience will be an important one for all. Finley and Chapa will be immersed with other coaches that coach Finley says they can learn from and vice-versa.

A younger piece of the Waldorf staff, Coach Chapa, will get an experience not many others in the country get. Being surrounded by the other coaches at the senior bowl; an experience Finley says Chapa has earned.

Chapa, a former division I defensive back for Abilene Christian, has been on the Waldorf staff for three seasons and only coaching for a half-decade.

The senior bowl will take place on December 17th in Durham, North Carolina, played on the same field a day before the national championship. The game will pit two Iowa schools, Grand View from Des Moines and Morningside from Sioux City.

Finley also updated how recruiting is going as all Warrior coaches are blanketing the state.

Zarren Egesdal is the sports director for Coloff Media radio stations KIOW and KHAM. He can be reached daily at zarren@coloffmedia.com or 641-585-1073. Do you have a story idea? Feel free to contact him. Zarren is an award-winning journalist providing coverage to all area schools. You will hear Zarren calling games as the ‘voice of the Forest City Indians’ on KIOW (107.3), the Indians’ flagship station throughout the year.