North Iowa Choral Society to Hold Christmas Concert

The North Iowa Choral Society will be presenting it’s annual Christmas show on Sunday at North Iowa Area Community College. Linda Ferjakwill once again return to the podium to conduct the concert. She explains why she called the show, Light Beyond Shadow.

The show itself brings in a festive mood amidst the current issues around us, but it also helps the audience escape them too. To accomplish this, Ferjak has brought in a number of guest artists.

Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the door on Sunday at NIACC