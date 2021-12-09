Obits
Laura J. Beenken
Laura J. Beenken, 77, of Clarion, passed away Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at the Iowa Specialty Hospital in Clarion.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 11:00 AM at First United Methodist Church, 201 3rd Avenue North
East in Clarion, with Pastor Mike Gudka officiating. Burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Clarion.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in
Clarion, and continue one hour prior to services at the church on Wednesday.
www.ewingfh.com
Ewing Funeral Home
1801 Central Avenue East
Clarion, Iowa 50525
515-532-2233