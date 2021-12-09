Forest City Chamber Medallion has been found!!

The Forest City Chamber of Commerce wants to congratulate Monique and Natalie Holland, the finders of the 2021 Forest City Chamber of Commerce Medallion. Monique and Natalie found the medallion in Founders Park, winning $300.00 in Forest City Bucks! The medallion was taped to the information sign post in the park. Thank you to everyone that searched, and thank you to the sponsors that made it possible:

Winnebago Industries

Schott Funeral Homes and Cremation Services

JED’s Lights and Sounds

Newman, Thompson, and Gray

Waldorf University

DK Arndt CPA’s

Advanced Door Systems

Forest Plaza Assisted Living

Merry Christmas from the Forest City Chamber of Commerce!