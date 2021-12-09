News
Forest City Chamber Medallion has been found!!
Monique and Natalie Holland were the finders
The Forest City Chamber of Commerce wants to congratulate Monique and Natalie Holland, the finders of the 2021 Forest City Chamber of Commerce Medallion. Monique and Natalie found the medallion in Founders Park, winning $300.00 in Forest City Bucks! The medallion was taped to the information sign post in the park. Thank you to everyone that searched, and thank you to the sponsors that made it possible:
Winnebago Industries
Schott Funeral Homes and Cremation Services
JED’s Lights and Sounds
Newman, Thompson, and Gray
Waldorf University
DK Arndt CPA’s
Advanced Door Systems
Forest Plaza Assisted Living
Merry Christmas from the Forest City Chamber of Commerce!