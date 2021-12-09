Obits
Elizabeth “Betty” L. Johnson
Elizabeth “Betty” L. Johnson, 94, of Britt passed away Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Westview Care Center. A memorial service will be held 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at the United Methodist Church in Britt with Rev. Robert Dodge officiating. Inurnment will be at Evergreen Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m., Monday, December 13, 2021 at Cataldo Funeral Home, 178 First Ave., S.W., Britt and will resume one hour prior to services at the church on Tuesday.
