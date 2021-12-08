Lake Mills travels north of the border for wrestling matchups with ranked Minnesota teams

Tuesday night, the Lake Mills wrestling team traveled back to Minnesota to match up with a pair of ranked teams. The Bulldogs were just in Minnesota over the weekend when they finished second at the Blue Earth tournament.

Lake Mills’ first opponent was Blue Earth Area, currently ranked 12th in Class A. The Bulldogs were fueled by their middleweights, building a significant lead, and won 41-33. “This dual was a big confidence booster for our team,” Coach Alex Brandenburg said. “We have traditionally struggled to beat them in the past.”

Lake Mills then ran into the buzzsaw that is Fairmont-Martin-County West, who is ranked third in Class AA. Lake Mills fell in the upper weights and lost the dual, 40-33. “Even though they were missing a few of their starters, I was happy we wrestled well and gave ourselves a chance to win,” Brandenburg said. “Our wrestlers are improving very quickly, and it showed tonight.”

The Bulldogs ended the night taking on the host, Maple River-USC. According to Brandenburg, the Bulldogs wrestled their best dual of the season to win 43-34. “I can’t express how happy I am with how we wrestled tonight,” noted Brandenburg. “With how young our team is, I can’t believe we pulled out two dual wins tonight against such good teams.”

A handful of Bulldogs finished the night with a 3-0 record: Lucas Oldenkamp, Hayden Helgeson, Alex Beaty, Brett Peterson, and Wyatt Hanna.

Results from each dual:

Lake Mills 41, Blue Earth Area 33

106- Lucas Oldenkamp (L) pinned Timmy Nagel, :38. 113- Hayden Helgeson (L) pinned Will Weerts, 1:31. 120- Cooper Peterson (B) pinned Geraldo Vazquez, 3:27. 126-Carson Sturtz (B) pinned Carter Christianson, 55. 132- Cody Cox (L) won by injury default Caleb Langager. 138- Garrett Ham (L) dec. Blair Lunz, 4-0. 145- Alex Beaty (L) tech. Fall Ethan Oppedal, 16-0. 152- Hayden Brua (L) pinned Mateaus Sanchez, 3:05. 160- Brett Peterson (L) dec. Parker Meyers, 4-2 ot. 170- Kean Hicks (B) dec. Beau Kaufman, 9-3. 182- Adam Schavey (B) pinned Austin Stene, 54. 195- Wyatt Hanna (L) pinned Elijah Sanchex, 1:14. 220- Kale Frank (B) won by forfeit. 285- Zach Benson (B) pinned Broodie Lawson, 5:33.

Fairmont-MCW 40, Lake Mills 33

106- Oldenkamp (L) maj. dec. Maddex Faber, 14-2. 113- H. Helgeson (L) tech. Fall Torrey Paplow, 18-3. 120- Berent Kosbab (F) pinned Carter Helgeson, 1:04. 126- Rylan Cutler (F) pinned Vazquez, 3:13. 132- Christianson (L) won by forfeit. 138- Ham (L) won by forfeit. 145- Beaty (L) dec. Kain Sanders, 11-6 ot. 152- Joseph Forsberg (F) maj. Dec. Brua, 11-3. 160- Peterson (L) dec. Aden Welcome, 2-1. 170- Carver Rohman (F) pinned Kaufman, 2:30. 182- Riley Allen (F) pinned Stene, 50. 195- Hanna (L) pinned Wyatt Williamson, 1:24. 220- Max Olson (F) pinned Lawson, :18. 285- Alec Thompson (F) won by forfeit.

Lake Mills 43, Maple River-USC 34

106- Oldenkamp (L) pinned Isaiah Gonzalez, 2:27. 113- H. Helgeson (L) dec. Wyatt Walters, 4-2. 120- Vazquez (L) pinned Kolt Bullerman, 1:32. 126- Braxton Simon (M) pinned Jackson Deyle, 1:06. 132- Christianson (L) pinned Waylon Simon, 3:05. 138- Boden Simon (M) maj. Dec. Ham, 9-0. 145- Beaty (L) maj. Dec. Byron Getchell, 10-2. 152- Konner Harpestad (M) pinned Brua, 3:27. 160- Ethan Evenson (M) pinned Kaufman, :33. 170- Peterson (L) pinned Noah Ziegler, 1:26. 170- Cooper Ochsendorf (M) pinned Nate Womack, :09. 195- Wyatt Hanna (L) pinned Collin Van Cleave, 2:37. 220- Lawson (L) pinned Jon Hodge, :19. 285- Thayne Decker (M) won by forfeit.