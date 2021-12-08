Iowa State and Iowa set for top-15 showdown on the court

Tonight, the Cy-Hawk series moves to the basketball court for a women’s top-15 showdown in Ames. The 12th ranked Hawkeyes are 5-1, and coach Lisa Bluder knows the 15th ranked Cyclones will be ready.

Bluder says it will be a road environment the Hawkeyes did not face last year due to COVID limitations.

When Bill Fennelly first took the job at Iowa State, the Cyclones weren’t good enough to be on Iowa’s schedule. It has blossomed into a series featuring two programs that are consistently nationally ranked.

ISU junior Ashley Joens and Iowa sophomore Caitlin Clark are two of the nation’s top players, and Fennelly says Clark can stretch a defense that is unique in the women’s game.

You can hear the game live tonight on KIOW 107.3, North Iowa’s home for the Cyclones at 5:30 PM.

audio via Radio Iowa