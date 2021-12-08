Feenstra, Colleagues Look for Opportunities to Manufacture More Goods in America

Rep. Randy Feenstra (IA-04) joined Rep. Rodney Davis (IL-13) in introducing the Critical Infrastructure Manufacturing Feasibility Act. The proposal, which has gained bipartisan support, directs the Secretary of Commerce to conduct a study on the feasibility of manufacturing more goods in the United States – particularly goods that are key to critical infrastructure sectors, including in the energy, food, and agriculture sectors.

“With supply chain issues disrupting our economy, it is essential that we explore additional ways to produce goods right here in the United States – especially when it comes to goods that support critical infrastructure sectors. That’s why I’m honored to support the Critical Infrastructure Manufacturing Feasibility Act, which will help our economy by rectifying supply chain disruptions, creating jobs, and producing critical goods we can rely on,” said Rep. Feenstra.

“The best way to insulate our country from global supply chain crises is to manufacture goods right here at home in the United States of America. We should never let our critical infrastructure sectors live or die at the mercy of foreign nations, particularly adversaries like China. That’s why it’s so important we do everything we can to bring manufacturing back to our country, especially in our rural communities,” said Rep. Davis. “That’s why I’m leading a bipartisan effort in Congress to identify how we can manufacture more goods in America. I look forward to working with my colleagues in Congress to pass this bill so we can create jobs and limit the negative effects of supply chain issues.”

Feenstra is co-leading the legislation with several of his colleagues, including Reps. Ashley Hinson (IA-01) and Mariannette Miller-Meeks (IA-02).

Read the Critical Infrastructure Manufacturing Feasibility Act by clicking here.

Background

The study carried out by the Department of Commerce shall include what products are in high demand across supply chains within critical infrastructure sectors; determine what products within each critical infrastructure sector must currently be imported due to manufacturing and supply chain constraints within the United States; and discover what products within each critical infrastructure sector have the potential to be manufactured in the United States. It also requires studying the feasibility of manufacturing such products in rural communities and industrial parks.