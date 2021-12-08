Ernst on This Year’s Christmas Gifts: Unavailable and Unaffordable

As Iowans and Americans across the country shop for Christmas gifts, U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) slammed the Biden administration’s policies that are leading many to face problems. Ernst said that, because of inflation and supply chain issues, items are unavailable, on backorder, delayed, or unaffordable.

Ernst noted that the situation will not improve if D.C. Democrats continue their reckless tax-and-spending spree—and instead Congress needs to work to get folks back to work, to promote a strong economy, and to tackle supply chain issues.