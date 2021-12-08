21-22 MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week – 14

This week’s MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week is a senior at Lake Mills High School. Wyatt Helming helped the Bulldogs to a pair of victories last week.

50-43 over Lake Mills, Helming scored 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds. He went 2/2 from the free-throw line collected one assist, one steal, and two blocks.

77-26, Helming scored 23 points over Belmond-Klemme and collected another nine rebounds. He shot 71 percent from the floor, had three blocks, two assists, and two steals.