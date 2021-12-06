No. 13 Cyclones Fall to No. 1 Iowa in Cy-Hawk Dual

Ryan Workman

AMES, Iowa – No. 13 Iowa State (2-1) fell to No. 1 Iowa (3-0) in the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Dual, 22-11, Sunday evening inside Hilton Coliseum.

Four Cyclones earned victories on the night, highlighted by Yonger Bastida’s 4-3 upset decision over No. 3 Jacob Warner at 197 pounds. David Carr, Kysen Terukina, and Marcus Coleman all notched decisions in their respective matches.

How It Happened

Terukina got the Cyclones off to a good start in the dual with a decisive victory over Jesse Ybarra at 125 pounds. The match was tied, 2-2, with under 30 seconds remaining in the second period but a Terukina takedown with 22 seconds left turned the match in his favor. The Ewa Beach, Hawaii native used an escape and a takedown in the third period, as well as 2:38 of riding time in the match, to earn an 8-2 victory and put Iowa State on top, 3-0.

Ramazan Attasauov fell in a hard-fought match against No. 3 Austin DeSanto, 6-4, at 133 pounds. Iowa would earn a major decision at 141 pounds and a decision at 149 pounds to take a 10-3 lead in the dual after four matches.

Carr notched two takedowns and accumulated 2:01 of riding time to defeat No. 9 Kaleb Young, 6-2, to bring ISU back to within 10-6 at the midway point. The win marked his 40th consecutive victory for the Cyclones.

Iowa would secure a major decision at 165 pounds and a win in sudden victory at 174 to extend its lead to 17-6 with three matches remaining.

No. 12 Coleman secured a takedown with 1:01 left in the match and a ride-out to down Iowa’s Myles Wilson, 4-1, at 184 pounds.

At 197 pounds, after ending the second period 2-2, Bastida elected to begin the third period neutral. The decision paid off as the Trinidad, Cuba native secured the match-winning takedown with a minute to go, bringing the Hilton crowd to its feet.

Iowa State was assessed a team point deduction following the 197-pound match, bringing the dual score to, 17-11 with one match remaining.

At heavyweight, Sam Schuyler was disqualified on his fifth and final stall call at 6:02 in the match.

Iowa was deducted a team point for unsportsmanlike conduct after the final match, bringing the final score to 22-11.

Final Results

125 – #18 Kysen Terukina (ISU) decision Jesse Ybarra (Iowa), 8-2

133 – #3 Austin DeSanto (Iowa) decision Ramazan Attasauov (ISU), 6-4

141 – #2 2 Jaydin Eierman (Iowa) major decision Zach Redding (ISU), 15-7

149 – #9 Max Murin (Iowa) decision Ian Parker (ISU), 3-2

157 – #1 David Carr (ISU) decision #9 Kaleb Young (Iowa), 6-2

165 – #1 Alex Marinelli (Iowa) major decision Grant Stotts (ISU), 15-5

174 – Nelson Brands (Iowa) decision Joel Devine (ISU), 3-1 (SV)

184 – #12 Marcus Coleman (ISU) decision Myles Wilson (Iowa), 4-1

197 – Yonger Bastida (ISU) decision #3 Jacob Warner (Iowa), 4-3

HWT – #5 Tony Cassioppi (Iowa) over Sam Schuyler (ISU) DQ 6:02 (Stalling)

*Iowa State deducted a team point following 197-pound match

*Iowa deducted a team point following HWT match

Final: #1 Iowa 22 – #13 Iowa State 11