Sports
IGHSAU – Second Girls Basketball Rankings
Rankings as of 12/02/2021
Class 1A
|
School
|
Record
|
LW
|
1
|
Newell-Fonda
|
2-0
|
1
|
2
|
Bishop Garrigan – TIC West
|
1-1
|
2
|
3
|
Exira-EHK
|
1-0
|
3
|
4
|
Springville
|
3-0
|
4
|
5
|
North Linn
|
2-1
|
5
|
6
|
MMCRU
|
1-0
|
6
|
7
|
Burlington Notre Dame
|
3-0
|
7
|
8
|
North Mahaska
|
1-1
|
8
|
9
|
Storm Lake St. Mary’s
|
0-0
|
9
|
10
|
Montezuma
|
2-0
|
13
|
11
|
East Buchanan
|
2-0
|
NR
|
12
|
Stanton
|
1-0
|
12
|
13
|
Central Elkader
|
3-0
|
NR
|
14
|
CAM
|
1-0
|
NR
|
15
|
Westwood
|
1-1
|
9
Dropped Out: St. Ansgar (11), Maquoketa Valley (12), Kingsley-Pierson (14)
Class 2A
|
School
|
Record
|
LW
|
1
|
Dike-New Hartford
|
2-0
|
1
|
2
|
Grundy Center
|
1-0
|
3
|
3
|
Denver
|
4-0
|
5
|
4
|
Central Lyon
|
1-1
|
4
|
5
|
Panorama
|
1-0
|
6
|
6
|
Cascade
|
2-0
|
7
|
7
|
Nodaway Valley
|
1-1
|
2
|
8
|
Sibley-Ocheyedan
|
1-1
|
8
|
9
|
West Hancock – TIC West
|
1-0
|
9
|
10
|
Jesup
|
2-0
|
11
|
11
|
South Central Calhoun
|
2-0
|
13
|
12
|
Treynor
|
1-1
|
10
|
13
|
North Union – TIC West
|
1-0
|
15
|
14
|
Aplington-Parkersburg
|
2-0
|
NR
|
15
|
Wilton
|
2-0
|
NR
Dropped Out: West Fork (12), Underwood (14)
Class 3A
|
School
|
Record
|
LW
|
1
|
Unity Christian
|
2-1
|
1
|
2
|
West Lyon
|
2-0
|
3
|
3
|
Ballard
|
2-1
|
2
|
4
|
Estherville-Lincoln Central
|
3-0
|
6
|
5
|
Center Point-Urbana
|
3-0
|
7
|
6
|
Cherokee
|
2-1
|
4
|
7
|
Sergeant Bluff-Luton
|
1-0
|
8
|
8
|
Clear Lake – NCC
|
0-1
|
5
|
9
|
West Liberty
|
2-0
|
9
|
10
|
West Marshall
|
3-0
|
10
|
11
|
Vinton-Shellsburg
|
3-0
|
14
|
12
|
Roland-Story
|
0-1
|
11
|
13
|
Harlan
|
2-0
|
NR
|
14
|
Okoboji
|
2-0
|
NR
|
15
|
Davenport Assumption
|
0-2
|
13
Dropped Out: Des Moines Christian (12), Nevada (15)
Class 4A
|
School
|
Record
|
LW
|
1
|
Glenwood
|
1-0
|
1
|
2
|
Indianola
|
2-0
|
2
|
3
|
Central DeWitt
|
1-0
|
3
|
4
|
Cedar Rapids Xavier
|
3-0
|
4
|
5
|
Bishop Heelan
|
3-0
|
6
|
6
|
North Scott
|
2-0
|
7
|
7
|
North Polk
|
2-1
|
14
|
8
|
Dallas Center-Grimes
|
2-1
|
5
|
9
|
Winterset
|
1-0
|
9
|
10
|
Grinnell
|
2-0
|
10
|
11
|
Solon
|
1-2
|
8
|
12
|
Mason City – CIML
|
1-1
|
11
|
13
|
Spencer
|
1-1
|
12
|
14
|
Gilbert
|
2-0
|
NR
|
15
|
Benton Community
|
2-1
|
13
Dropped Out: Waverly-Shell Rock (15)
Class 5A
|
School
|
Record
|
LW
|
1
|
Johnston
|
2-0
|
1
|
2
|
Waterloo West
|
0-0
|
2
|
3
|
Cedar Falls
|
1-0
|
3
|
4
|
Iowa City High
|
0-0
|
4
|
5
|
Des Moines Roosevelt
|
1-1
|
6
|
6
|
West Des Moines Valley
|
2-0
|
7
|
7
|
Iowa City West
|
1-0
|
8
|
8
|
Ankeny Centennial
|
3-0
|
9
|
9
|
Southeast Polk
|
1-1
|
5
|
10
|
Cedar Rapids Washington
|
2-0
|
10
|
11
|
Dowling Catholic
|
4-0
|
11
|
12
|
Waukee Northwest
|
2-1
|
12
|
13
|
Sioux City East
|
1-0
|
13
|
14
|
Pleasant Valley
|
1-0
|
14
|
15
|
Linn-Mar
|
2-0
|
NR
Dropped Out: Bettendorf (15)