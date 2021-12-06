Sports

IGHSAU – Second Girls Basketball Rankings

Rankings as of 12/02/2021
Class 1A
School
Record
LW
1
Newell-Fonda
2-0
1
2
Bishop Garrigan – TIC West
1-1
2
3
Exira-EHK
1-0
3
4
Springville
3-0
4
5
North Linn
2-1
5
6
MMCRU
1-0
6
7
Burlington Notre Dame
3-0
7
8
North Mahaska
1-1
8
9
Storm Lake St. Mary’s
0-0
9
10
Montezuma
2-0
13
11
East Buchanan
2-0
NR
12
Stanton
1-0
12
13
Central Elkader
3-0
NR
14
CAM
1-0
NR
15
Westwood
1-1
9
 
Dropped Out: St. Ansgar (11), Maquoketa Valley (12), Kingsley-Pierson (14)
 
Class 2A
School
Record
LW
1
Dike-New Hartford
2-0
1
2
Grundy Center
1-0
3
3
Denver
4-0
5
4
Central Lyon
1-1
4
5
Panorama
1-0
6
6
Cascade
2-0
7
7
Nodaway Valley
1-1
2
8
Sibley-Ocheyedan
1-1
8
9
West Hancock – TIC West
1-0
9
10
Jesup
2-0
11
11
South Central Calhoun
2-0
13
12
Treynor
1-1
10
13
North Union – TIC West
1-0
15
14
Aplington-Parkersburg
2-0
NR
15
Wilton
2-0
NR
 
Dropped Out: West Fork (12), Underwood (14)
 
Class 3A
School
Record
LW
1
Unity Christian
2-1
1
2
West Lyon
2-0
3
3
Ballard
2-1
2
4
Estherville-Lincoln Central
3-0
6
5
Center Point-Urbana
3-0
7
6
Cherokee
2-1
4
7
Sergeant Bluff-Luton
1-0
8
8
Clear Lake – NCC
0-1
5
9
West Liberty
2-0
9
10
West Marshall
3-0
10
11
Vinton-Shellsburg
3-0
14
12
Roland-Story
0-1
11
13
Harlan
2-0
NR
14
Okoboji
2-0
NR
15
Davenport Assumption
0-2
13
 
Dropped Out: Des Moines Christian (12), Nevada (15)
 
 
Class 4A
School
Record
LW
1
Glenwood
1-0
1
2
Indianola
2-0
2
3
Central DeWitt
1-0
3
4
Cedar Rapids Xavier
3-0
4
5
Bishop Heelan
3-0
6
6
North Scott
2-0
7
7
North Polk
2-1
14
8
Dallas Center-Grimes
2-1
5
9
Winterset
1-0
9
10
Grinnell
2-0
10
11
Solon
1-2
8
12
Mason City – CIML
1-1
11
13
Spencer
1-1
12
14
Gilbert
2-0
NR
15
Benton Community
2-1
13
 
Dropped Out: Waverly-Shell Rock (15)
 
 
Class 5A
School
Record
LW
1
Johnston
2-0
1
2
Waterloo West
0-0
2
3
Cedar Falls
1-0
3
4
Iowa City High
0-0
4
5
Des Moines Roosevelt
1-1
6
6
West Des Moines Valley
2-0
7
7
Iowa City West
1-0
8
8
Ankeny Centennial
3-0
9
9
Southeast Polk
1-1
5
10
Cedar Rapids Washington
2-0
10
11
Dowling Catholic
4-0
11
12
Waukee Northwest
2-1
12
13
Sioux City East
1-0
13
14
Pleasant Valley
1-0
14
15
Linn-Mar
2-0
NR
 
Dropped Out: Bettendorf (15)
