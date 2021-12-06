Obits
Betty J. Lamp Carter
Betty J. (Lamp) Carter, 97, of Britt, passed away Sunday, December 5, 2021 at her home in Britt.
Funeral service for Betty Carter will be held at 11:30 AM, Friday, December 10, 2021 at First Lutheran Church, 70 5 th Avenue
Northwest in Britt with Pastor Anna Wolf officiating.
Visitation will be held Friday, December 10, 2021 from 10:00-11:30AM at First Lutheran Church, 70 5 th Avenue Northwest in Britt.
Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Britt.
