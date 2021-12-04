Obits

Reed Thompson and Bryson Thompson

Reed Thompson and Bryson Thompson passed away at their home in Crystal Lake.

Memorial services for Reed and Bryson Thompson will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at the Crystal Lake United Methodist Church, 215 Summit Avenue in Crystal Lake with Pastor Les Green officiating.  Burial will be at Crystal Township Cemetery in Crystal Lake.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 PM on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West in Britt.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Chapel
178 Center Street West
Britt, Iowa, 50423

641-843-3839

