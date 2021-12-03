KIOW’s Coaches Corner program returns to the air tomorrow

KIOW’s signature Saturday morning program is back this winter!

Throughout the winter season, sports director Zarren Egesdal will talk with local girls, boys, and wrestling coaches. The first week this Saturday, December 4th, Zarren will speak with girls basketball coaches from West Hancock, Lake Mills, Forest City North Iowa, GHV, Belmond-Klemme, Forest City boys coach Dan Rosacker, and Forest City wrestling coach Steve Staudt.

Next week, Zarren will be joined by the boys’ coaches, and the following week, all the wrestling coaches will join the show.

North Iowa doesn’t have a wrestling program, so we will alternate between the girls’ and boys’ coaches each week.

Zarren will talk to the coaches from each school at the same time each week, and you can see those times and schools below.

8:50 AM – North Iowa

9:10 AM – Lake Mills

9:20 AM – West Hancock

9:30 AM – GHV

9:40 AM Belmond-Klemme

10:04 AM Forest City