Sports
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING: Results from 12/2/2021
Forest City 54 Belmond-Klemme 24
Central Springs 60 Forest City 21
Eagle Grove 51 Forest City 24
West Hancock 66 West Fork 6
West Hancock 66 Rockford 9
West Hancock 63 Saint Ansgar 15
Lake Mills 45 GHV 21
Lake Mills 54 Newman 18
Nasua-Plainfield 54 Lake Mills 19
Nashua-Plainfield 66 GHV 15
Newman Catholic 48 GHV 25
Osage 69 North Union 12
Osage 66 North Butler-Clarksville 18
Osage 70 Northwood-Kensett 12
North Butler-Clarksville 39 Northwood-Kensett 30
North Butler-Clarksville 60 North Union 12
North Union 42 Northwood-Kennett 36