HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING: Results from 12/2/2021

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal13 hours agoLast Updated: December 3, 2021
Photo Credit - Lake Mills Wrestling

Forest City 54 Belmond-Klemme 24

Central Springs 60 Forest City 21

Eagle Grove 51 Forest City 24

West Hancock 66 West Fork 6

West Hancock 66 Rockford 9

West Hancock 63 Saint Ansgar 15

Lake Mills 45 GHV 21

Lake Mills 54 Newman 18

Nasua-Plainfield 54 Lake Mills 19

Nashua-Plainfield 66 GHV 15

Newman Catholic 48 GHV 25

Osage 69 North Union 12

Osage 66 North Butler-Clarksville 18

Osage 70 Northwood-Kensett 12

North Butler-Clarksville 39 Northwood-Kensett 30

North Butler-Clarksville 60 North Union 12

North Union 42 Northwood-Kennett 36

