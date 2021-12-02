John T. Kelso, age 75 of Lake Mills, died on Monday, November 29, 2021 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea, Minnesota.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 105 5 th Ave NW in Buffalo Center, Iowa with Father Andrew Marr

officiating. Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery in Buffalo Center with military honors conducted by the Otto Chose American Legion Post #235 of Lake Mills.

Visitation for John will be on Monday, December 6, 2021 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at Schott Funeral Homes-Mittelstadt Chapel, 902 E Main St in Lake Mills and will continue one hour

prior to the service on Tuesday at the church. During visitation, there will be a rosary service at 3:45 and a scripture service at 6:00 for those wishing to attend.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at:

www.schottfuneralhomes.com

641-592-0221