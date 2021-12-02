COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Waldorf women fall to Iowa Wesleyan

In a game heard on KHAM 103.1 FM last night, the Waldorf women’s basketball team got off to a good start but slowed and fell to Iowa Wesleyan, 67-45.

This was the second time that the Warriors and Tigers met in a women’s basketball game this season. Both teams started the season with Wesleyan beating Waldorf 79-49 in Mount Pleasant, but Waldorf was determined to change that result with the confidence of a winning streak. Waldorf had won four straight games going into last night’s contest.

After grabbing an early lead, the Warriors fell behind the Tigers by nearly double digitals only to battle back and have a chance to take the lead. But Waldorf became short-handed in the opening frame when leading scoring Tina Lair-VanMeter picked up her third foul and missed most of the rest of the half. Waldorf ended the first quarter only down two points behind seven points from Lindsay Field and six from Sandra Christian.

The second quarter was more of the same, and Waldorf would fall behind and then make a run to close the gap. The Tigers outscored the Warriors by one point and led by three going to the locker rooms. In the second quarter, the bench play of Kinsey Tweedy and Taylor Moen outscored the Waldorf starters seven to four to keep it close.

That stingy first-half defense held the Tigers to just 38 percent from the floor in the first quarter and 37 percent from the floor in the second.

The second half was a different story, though. Iowa Wesleyan shot 46 percent from the floor in the third quarter, outscoring Waldorf 22-10 to open a 15 point lead. They also shot a blazing 50 percent from the floor in the fourth, while Waldorf was near 25 percent in both second-half quarters. Lair-VanMeter broke through in the second half for eight points and five rebounds on the game. The Warriors were led by Lindsay Field, who scored ten. Tweedy knocked down three shots from the floor and added a free throw for eight points off the bench.

Waldorf ends its opening non-conference games with a 5-5 record and will head into conference play. After being picked seventh in the preseason conference coaches’ poll, the Warriors head into conference play with the third-most wins by a conference team.

Waldorf’s first conference game is Saturday at 3:00 PM and broadcasts on KIOW 107.3. Waldorf will take on evenly matched 3-3 Viterbo inside the Hanson Fieldhouse.