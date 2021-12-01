Sports
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Local Scores From 11/30/2021
Girls Basketball
KIOW – Forest City 52 Eagle Grove 18
KHAM – West Hancock 79 Lake Mills 13
Bishop Garrigan 73 Belmond-Klemme 25
Central Springs 48 Saint Ansgar 28
GHV 63 North Iowa 33
Northwood-Kensett 38 North Butler 11
Osage 45 Newman Catholic 24
Mason City 69 Des Moines, East 10
Boys Basketball
KIOW – Forest City 63 Eagle Grove 39
KHAM – Lake Mills 50 West Hancock 43
Bishop Garrigan 75 Belmond-Klemme 34
Clear Lake 66 West Fork 36
GHV 50 North Iowa 37
Newman Catholic 72 Osage 51
North Bulter 62 Northwood-Kensett 53