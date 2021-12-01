Sports

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Local Scores From 11/30/2021

KIOW file photo - Lake Mills' Boys Basketball coach's the Bulldogs during an inbounds play

Girls Basketball

KIOW – Forest City 52 Eagle Grove 18

KHAM – West Hancock 79 Lake Mills 13

Bishop Garrigan 73 Belmond-Klemme 25

Central Springs 48 Saint Ansgar 28

GHV 63 North Iowa 33

Northwood-Kensett 38 North Butler 11

Osage 45 Newman Catholic 24

Mason City 69 Des Moines, East 10

 

Boys Basketball

KIOW – Forest City 63 Eagle Grove 39

KHAM – Lake Mills 50 West Hancock 43

Bishop Garrigan 75 Belmond-Klemme 34

Clear Lake 66 West Fork 36

GHV 50 North Iowa 37

Newman Catholic 72 Osage 51

North Bulter 62 Northwood-Kensett 53

