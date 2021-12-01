COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Iowa State set to face Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Iowa State basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger wants his Cyclones to remain focused on what is ahead. ISU is ranked 19th after winning the preseason NIT and takes a 6-0 record into tonight’s game at home against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Otzelberger has been pleased with how quickly the Cyclones have developed chemistry.

The Cyclones have been winning the physical battles despite being outsized.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff is 1-7 on the season. The game will be live on KIOW (107.3) starting at 6:00 PM.